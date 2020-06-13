Dominic Ochola
16:55

Adjumani Leaders Auction 500 Bags of Confiscated Charcoal

13 Jun 2020, 16:52 Comments 130 Views Local government Business and finance Environment Report
Residents buy bags of charcoal at Adjumani District Local Government headquarters at Auwlogo II - Photo by Martin Okudi

Residents buy bags of charcoal at Adjumani District Local Government headquarters at Auwlogo II - Photo by Martin Okudi

In short
Each bag of charcoal was sold at 15,000 shillings

 

Tagged with: Uganda Wildlife Protected charcoal dealers commercial charcoal burning district forestry services illegal dealers
Mentioned: Adjumani District Local Government Itirikwa Sub-County commercial charcoal burning

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.