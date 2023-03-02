In short
Speaking at a rally in Gulu City on Friday last week, a day after meeting a section of Acholi leaders, the President said the latest government’s position on the Apaa land conflict is the formation of a Judicial commission of inquiry.
Adjumani Leaders Protest Suspension of Apaa Land Eviction
2 Mar 2023
