In short
Every person elected to parliament takes the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Member of Parliament, before they officially start their five-year term of office. The ceremony, which is following the alphabetical order of names of each legislator, will see 132 members take oath today, according to a programme issued by Parliament’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Helen Kawesa.
Administration of Oaths Underway for New Members of Parliament Top story17 May 2021, 12:16 Comments 276 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics 2021 Elections Report
Sarah Opendi Achieng, the Tororo Woman MP swearing in at the Parliament steps. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
