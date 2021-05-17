Olive Nakatudde
Administration of Oaths Underway for New Members of Parliament Top story

Sarah Opendi Achieng, the Tororo Woman MP swearing in at the Parliament steps. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short
Every person elected to parliament takes the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Member of Parliament, before they officially start their five-year term of office. The ceremony, which is following the alphabetical order of names of each legislator, will see 132 members take oath today, according to a programme issued by Parliament’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Helen Kawesa.

 

