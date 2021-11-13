Aduku SS Old Students Launch Fundraising Drive to Revamp School

In short
Dubbed “CEMENT COLLECTION DRIVE @30K EVERY BAG OF CEMENT COUNTS”, the drive is aimed at soliciting financial support from all Old Boys-OBs, Old Girls-OBs and well-wishers to revamp the school.
Aduku SS Old Students Launch Fundraising Drive to Revamp School13 Nov 2021, 09:15 Comments 154 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Business and finance Education Updates
Mentioned: Ministry of Education & Sports
