Adverts by Traditional “Doctors” Flood Gulu Streets

In short
Adverts by traditional healers, many of whom refer to themselves as doctors are pinned on electric poles, and billboard stands and buildings across the city, listing the number of ailments they are able to “treat” using their herbs. In some cases, the healers hire people to distribute leaflets containing a list of diseases they can treat.
Adverts by Traditional "Doctors" Flood Gulu Streets17 Mar 2021
A man tries to persuade a pedestrian to pick a leaflet containing lists of diseases they 'treat'. Photo By Caroline Ayugi
