Mehari Tesafayohannes, the Chief Information and Forecasting Officer-DLCO-EA told local government leaders drawn from Acholi, Karamoja, Lango and Teso that the aerial spray intervention is very costly.
He explained that the current swarms of desert locusts represent a minor outlook of what is befalling the country.
Aerial Locust Spray Unsustainable- Expert 13 Feb 2020 Soroti, Uganda
