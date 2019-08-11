Aeronautical Engineers Call for Upgrade of Kajjansi Airfield Runway

In short
The airfield is privately operated by Mission Aviation Fellowship, a Christian organization that flies light aircraft to several distant areas across the globe. The organization also operates five light aircraft at the airfield, which is also used by the Uganda Police Force Aviation wing and the Kampala Executive aviation.
