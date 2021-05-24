AFCON Beach Soccer: Hosts Senegal Defeat Uganda in Opening Tie

In short
Sand Cranes assistant coach Bashir Mutyaba said they lost to an experienced team which they all knew, however he said they will learn from the mistakes as they prepare to take on Tanzania in their next game.
AFCON Beach Soccer: Hosts Senegal Defeat Uganda in Opening Tie24 May 2021, 06:54 Comments 50 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
