AfDB Approves Emergency Grant to Curb Desert Locusts in East Africa

3 Apr 2020, 07:55 Comments 63 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Misc Updates

The proposed assistance will be channelled to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which has been mandated to mobilize resources on behalf of the African Union. The nine beneficiary countries are Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.

 

