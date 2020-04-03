AfDB Approves Emergency Grant to Curb Desert Locusts in East Africa

In short
The proposed assistance will be channelled to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which has been mandated to mobilize resources on behalf of the African Union. The nine beneficiary countries are Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.
AfDB Approves Emergency Grant to Curb Desert Locusts in East Africa3 Apr 2020, 07:55 Comments 63 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Misc Updates
