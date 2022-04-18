In short
The Church of Uganda Archbishop, Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu says that the list of high political offices and state agencies headed by women, including that of the vice president, is impressive. He, however, says that this is also because women have some more gifts that give them an edge over men, including trust.
Affirmative Action: Time to Focus of Boys?18 Apr 2022, 08:18 Comments 64 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.