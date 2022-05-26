In short
The 25 African countries agreed that there is a need to make it as easy as possible to trade in coffee within the African continent, to avoid setbacks in the international market. The Nairobi Declaration will also see coffee anchored as a strategic commodity under the African Union.
Africa Coffee Industry Seeks to Succeed Without Foreign Influence
26 May 2022
Minister Tumwebaze signing the Nairobi Declaration which makes coffee anchored as a strategic commodity under the African Union.
Tagged with: Coffee
