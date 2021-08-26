Africa Health Ministers Commit to End Polio Amidist Resurgence

In short
Almost 100 million African children have been vaccinated against polio since July 2020, after activities were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although, in Uganda up to 2million children are estimated to have missed polio vaccination.
Africa Health Ministers Commit to End Polio Amidist Resurgence26 Aug 2021, 18:37 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: polio outbreaks across Africa polio vaccination
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.