Africa Holds Hope for Pure Gospel-European Delegate Top story

25 Jul 2019, 19:04 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion East Africa Updates
Fr. Michalíček told URN in an interview that despite the fact the European missionaries introduced Christianity to Africans; they have veered off the track for many years are in dare need of spiritual renewal.

 

