Flavia Nassaka
08:05

Africa Needs USD 12 Billion to Access COVID-19 Vaccine

11 Nov 2020, 08:03 Comments 229 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
This revelation was made at a teleconference meeting convened Tuesday evening following an announcement by global pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTec that their vaccine candidate was showing 90 per cent efficacy.

 

Tagged with: Access to COVID-19 vaccine
Mentioned: African Union Commission

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.