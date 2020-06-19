In short
The Africa Regional Certification Commission(ARCC), an independent body responsible for certifying the eradication of wild poliovirus in Africa, on behalf of the World Health Organisation- WHO, today said that it would make its final decision about the region's wild polio virus status in August 2020.
Africa on the Road to be Declared Free of Wild Poliovirus
