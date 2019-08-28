In short
Nakalema says Uganda's flagship primate, the Mountain Gorillas escaped the list of critically endangered wildlife species last year when her population exceeded 400 members. She says with just 5,000 members of Chimpanzees surviving, more efforts are needed to protect them through research, activism and networking.
Africa Primatological Society Calls for New Strategies to Protect Mountain Gorillas
28 Aug 2019
