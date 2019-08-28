Peter Labeja
15:43

Africa Primatological Society Calls for New Strategies to Protect Mountain Gorillas

28 Aug 2019, 15:42 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Environment Tourism Updates
Tourism Minister Professor Ephraim Kamunutu (Center)

Tourism Minister Professor Ephraim Kamunutu (Center)

In short
Nakalema says Uganda's flagship primate, the Mountain Gorillas escaped the list of critically endangered wildlife species last year when her population exceeded 400 members. She says with just 5,000 members of Chimpanzees surviving, more efforts are needed to protect them through research, activism and networking.

 

Tagged with: Dr Gladys Kalema Zikusoka Executive Director Conservation Through Public Health and Vice President of African Primatological Society Primates Conservation in Africa Primates in Uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.