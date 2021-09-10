Flavia Nassaka
07:40

Africa Records Sharpest Decline in Weekly COVID-19 Cases

10 Sep 2021, 07:29 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Africa recorded more than 165, 000 cases in the week ending on September 5 which is 23 per cent lower than the week before, yet still higher than the weekly cases recorded at the peak of the first wave.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 cases
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.