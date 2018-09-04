In short
Elwelu made the call at the closure of a one-week long training exercise by 13 African countries codenamed Exercise Utulivu Africa IV. The training, held at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre in Jinja district attracted 157 participants from Uganda, Angola, South Africa, Tanzania, Egypt and observers from South Sudan, Burundi, Senegal, Algeria and Niger.
Africa Roots for Self Defence against Evil Forces
Teams that completed the training in Jinja on Monday
