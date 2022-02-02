Africa Should Reject West’s Blanket Ban on Investment in Fossil Fuels - Museveni

In short
The president’s statement comes a day after Uganda, Tanzania and global oil giants Total and CNOOC reached the Final Investment Decision on Uganda’s oil sector. However, this signing yesterday came at a time when the world is increasingly moving away from fossil fuels in favour of renewable energy.
Africa Should Reject West’s Blanket Ban on Investment in Fossil Fuels - Museveni2 Feb 2022, 14:25 Comments 99 Views Politics Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.