Africa Urged To Set Up Regulatory Agencies As Countries Rush To Manufacture Vaccines

Dr. Ebere Okerere, the Public Health Adviser to the Director Africa CDC where she co-leads the Partnership for African Vaccine Manufacturing said manufacturing has started in North Africa, West Africa in Senegal and South Africa. Kenya and Rwanda, she said are in advanced stages of putting together the biologics and manufacturing sites noting that the World Health Organization and CDC have signed a partnership where they will be establishing a hub for mRNA technological transfer to aid production.
Africa Urged To Set Up Regulatory Agencies As Countries Rush To Manufacture Vaccines4 Feb 2022, 13:22 Comments 212 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
