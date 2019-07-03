In short
In Uganda, the modern Church faces contemporary poverty issues, unprecedented surge in sexual and gender based violence, increased incidence of moral decadence, reduced number of men in Churches as well as growing trade in prostitution and pornographic materials.
African Church Vocations Still Strong – Bishop Zziwa3 Jul 2019, 20:09 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Religion Tourism Report
Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa (R) With Secretary of Uganda Episcopal Conference John Baptist Kauta (L)
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.