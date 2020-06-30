Sylvia Nankya
22:18

African Development Fund Approves USD 9.52 For EAC COVID-19 Response

30 Jun 2020, 22:17 Comments 95 Views East Africa Health Misc Updates

In short
The beneficiaries are Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Funding will also go toward the procurement of essential medical supplies, including testing kits and to train health workers.

 

