African Development Fund Approves USD 9.52 For EAC COVID-19 Response

In short
The beneficiaries are Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Funding will also go toward the procurement of essential medical supplies, including testing kits and to train health workers.
African Development Fund Approves USD 9.52 For EAC COVID-19 Response30 Jun 2020, 22:17 Comments 95 Views East Africa Health Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.