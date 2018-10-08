Peter Labeja
African Governments Asked to Tame Rising Temperatures

The Report Projects Serious Poverty, Flooding, Wildfires and Droughts Which Will Disrupt Livelihoods Accross the World Peter Labeja

The Report Projects Serious Poverty, Flooding, Wildfires and Droughts Which Will Disrupt Livelihoods Accross the World

The report warns that without urgent action to reduce emissions, the occurrence of climate shocks and stresses in the Africa region are expected to get much worse adding that there is mounting evidence that higher temperatures have worsened drought and humanitarian disaster in East Africa.

 

