African Governments Asked to Tame Rising Temperatures

In short
The report warns that without urgent action to reduce emissions, the occurrence of climate shocks and stresses in the Africa region are expected to get much worse adding that there is mounting evidence that higher temperatures have worsened drought and humanitarian disaster in East Africa.
African Governments Asked to Tame Rising Temperatures8 Oct 2018, 14:17 Comments 177 Views Nairobi, Kenya Agriculture Environment Politics Report
The Report Projects Serious Poverty, Flooding, Wildfires and Droughts Which Will Disrupt Livelihoods Accross the World Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.