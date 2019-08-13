African Govt’s Urged to Stimulate Skills Education

In short
Statistics by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), demonstrate that significant transformations are still required to make education systems more inclusive and accessible. It shows that only 10 per cent of people has completed upper secondary education in low-income countries, 40 per cent of the global population is not taught in a language they speak or fully understand and over 75 per cent of secondary school age refugees are out of school.
African Govt’s Urged to Stimulate Skills Education13 Aug 2019, 07:48 Comments 176 Views Jinja, Uganda Education Misc Report
H.E Edward Ssekandi addressing the youth at St. Gonzaga Gonza primary school, in Buwenge sub county, Jinja district on Monday.
