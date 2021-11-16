In short
Although Uganda looked like they had pulled back the result, Malawi fought back to command the lead in the quarter 35 -32 before She Cranes also put a spirited fight in the last quarter to help the settle the result into a 44-44 draw.
African Netball Championship: She Cranes Scoops Silver
