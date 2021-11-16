Fahad Muganga
African Netball Championship: She Cranes Scoops Silver

16 Nov 2021
She Cranes team in Namibia

She Cranes team in Namibia

In short
Although Uganda looked like they had pulled back the result, Malawi fought back to command the lead in the quarter 35 -32 before She Cranes also put a spirited fight in the last quarter to help the settle the result into a 44-44 draw.

 

