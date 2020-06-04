African Scientists Should Develop Drugs that Benefit their People - Museveni

In short
President Yoweri Museveni has called upon African scientists to learn how to take care of themselves by developing their own drugs saying Europeans have neglected diseases affecting Africans since such diseases like Malaria are no longer prevalent in their countries.
African Scientists Should Develop Drugs that Benefit their People - Museveni4 Jun 2020, 15:55 Comments 220 Views Business and finance Health Misc Updates
Tagged with: Factory launching
Mentioned: President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni
