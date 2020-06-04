Baker Batte
15:57

African Scientists Should Develop Drugs that Benefit their People - Museveni

4 Jun 2020, 15:55 Comments 220 Views Business and finance Health Misc Updates
President Yower Museveni

President Yower Museveni

In short
President Yoweri Museveni has called upon African scientists to learn how to take care of themselves by developing their own drugs saying Europeans have neglected diseases affecting Africans since such diseases like Malaria are no longer prevalent in their countries.

 

Tagged with: Factory launching
Mentioned: President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.