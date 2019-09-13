African States Should Learn From Suez Canal Financing Experience - Egypt

In short
In August 2015, Egypt expanded the size of the Suez Canal, a man made Canal that links the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea following financing from Egyptians who bought investment certificates worth $3.6 billion (60 billion Egyptian Pounds) with a maturity period of five years and a 15.5 % interest rate.
