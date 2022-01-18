African Swine Fever Kills 300 Pigs in West Nile

In short
Dr. Willy Nguma the Principal Veterinary Officer for Greater Arua said due to the ravage caused by the disease, they have banned export and import of pigs to and from DRC, restricted further, movement of pigs within West Nile, put strict surveillance on major pork joints and introduced night patrols and animal checkpoints on major roads.
African Swine Fever Kills 300 Pigs in West Nile18 Jan 2022, 17:14 Comments 128 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: African Swine Fever Dr. Willy Nguma
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.