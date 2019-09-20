Christopher Tusiime
19:11

African Swine Fever Outbreak Reported in Kyenjojo District

20 Sep 2019, 19:06 Comments 144 Views Health Local government Report

In short
According to the District Veterinary Officer, Dr Godfrey Kahuta, the movement and slaughtering of pigs in the district has been banned for the next three months to contain the viral disease.

 

Tagged with: viral disease
Mentioned: District Veterinary Officer Godfrey Kahuta Isaac Kawonawo Kyenjojo Deputy Lillian Kabasomi Swine Fever

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.