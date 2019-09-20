African Swine Fever Outbreak Reported in Kyenjojo District

In short
According to the District Veterinary Officer, Dr Godfrey Kahuta, the movement and slaughtering of pigs in the district has been banned for the next three months to contain the viral disease.
African Swine Fever Outbreak Reported in Kyenjojo District20 Sep 2019, 19:06 Comments 144 Views Health Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: viral disease
Mentioned: District Veterinary Officer Godfrey Kahuta Isaac Kawonawo Kyenjojo Deputy Lillian Kabasomi Swine Fever
