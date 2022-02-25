Ochola O. Dominic
African Union Condemns Invasion of Ukraine, Calls for Immediate Ceasefire

25 Feb 2022
Courtesy of AFP & Getty Image showing Ukrainian servicemen readying to repel an attack in Ukraine’s Luhansk region on February 24 2022.

In short
AU’s current Chairperson and President of Senegal Macky Sall, together with Mousa Faki Mahamat, the AU Commission Chairperson on Friday expressed extreme concern describing the Russian raid as” very serious dangerous created in Ukraine.”

 

