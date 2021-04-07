African Union Marks 27 Years of Rwanda Genocide

In short
April 7, is dedicated as a day of remembrance of the victims of the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 people were slaughtered by ethnic Hutu extremists within a period of 100 days. The killers were targeting members of the minority Tutsi community, as well as their political opponents, irrespective of their ethnic origin.
African Union Marks 27 Years of Rwanda Genocide7 Apr 2021, 12:32 Comments 188 Views Politics Human rights Parliament Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.