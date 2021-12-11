Africans Should Brace for More COVID-19 Variants-Experts

In short
Dr. Lul Riek a Public Health expert based at the Africa CDC said the continent needs to have reached between 60 and 70% of the population by end of 2022 if hard immunity is to be achieved.
Africans Should Brace for More COVID-19 Variants-Experts11 Dec 2021, 08:19 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Herd Immunity Vaccination targets
Mentioned: Africa CDC The World Health Organization - WHO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.