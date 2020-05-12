Africans Urged to Negotiate for Better Access as COVID-19 vaccine Search Continues

In short
During a virtual meeting held to discuss the role of Africa in COVID -19 Vaccine Research, a Kenyan Virologist Prof. Omu Anzala said with the vaccine expected to be available in 18 months, it shows how desperately the world needs this solution since normally vaccine development can take eight or more years testing from laboratory level, to testing efficacy among animal candidates until it’s eventually tested in humans.
Africans Urged to Negotiate for Better Access as COVID-19 vaccine Search Continues12 May 2020, 17:50 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Mentioned: Makerere University School of Public Health University of Nairobi World Health Organisation - WHO
