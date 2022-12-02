Sylvia Nankya
Africa’s Advances in Maternal, Infant Mortality Face Setbacks- WHO

2 Dec 2022, 09:19 Comments 63 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Human rights Updates

In short
New data from the agency indicates that 390 women will die in childbirth for every 100,000 live births in sub-Saharan Africa, by 2030. This is more than five times higher than Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) targets – and well above the global average of 211.

 

