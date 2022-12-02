Africa’s Advances in Maternal, Infant Mortality Face Setbacks- WHO

In short
New data from the agency indicates that 390 women will die in childbirth for every 100,000 live births in sub-Saharan Africa, by 2030. This is more than five times higher than Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) targets – and well above the global average of 211.
Africa’s Advances in Maternal, Infant Mortality Face Setbacks- WHO2 Dec 2022, 09:19 Comments 63 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.