Afro-Arab Youth Use Cycling to Spread Message of Peace and Unity

In short
The event was part of the activities to mark the 18 years of Afro-Arab council's existence and it attracted delegates from the subscriber countries of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates-UAE, Bahrain, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia.
Afro-Arab Youth Use Cycling to Spread Message of Peace and Unity7 Mar 2022, 13:21 Comments 96 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: African Arabian activity atmosphere country cycling delegate foreign aid nation platform political affiliation subscriber transport means
Mentioned: Abbas Agaba Abdul Haddi Abraheem Alhuwegi Afro-Arab Bahrain Busoga Hamson Obua Jinja Kenya Libya Morocco Muhamed Aljaberi Tanzania Tunisia UAE Uganda United Arab Emirates
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.