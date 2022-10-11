After Defeating BoU 8 Times in Uganda Courts, Tables Turned on Sudhir in London Court

In short
The judge added that banking is a service for which the government of Uganda is exclusively responsible under the Uganda’s constitution and therefore Bank of Uganda acted within the law to move against Crane Bank.
After Defeating BoU 8 Times in Uganda Courts, Tables Turned on Sudhir in London Court11 Oct 2022, 20:29 Comments 130 Views Court Updates
Former Crane Bank owner, Sudhir Ruparelia appearing before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.