Nebert Rugadya
16:38

After MTN Listing, Stock Market Looks up to Airtel in 2022

27 Dec 2021, 16:31 Comments 338 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
It is anticipated that in 2022, Airtel Uganda will go public during the year as part of the conditions by the Uganda Communication Commission before granting a telecom company a National Operators License under the current guidelines. Kinyara Sugar listing remains on the shelves since 2012 when the government sold a 19 per cent stake to Rai Holdings with a condition to go public in five years.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.