It is anticipated that in 2022, Airtel Uganda will go public during the year as part of the conditions by the Uganda Communication Commission before granting a telecom company a National Operators License under the current guidelines. Kinyara Sugar listing remains on the shelves since 2012 when the government sold a 19 per cent stake to Rai Holdings with a condition to go public in five years.
After MTN Listing, Stock Market Looks up to Airtel in 2022
