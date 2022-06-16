Kukunda Judith
AG Asks Court to Uphold MP Zaake’s Removal From Parliament Commission

16 Jun 2022
Francis Zaake (Right) together with his lawyers heading to the Constitutional Court in Kampala.

In short
The Attorney General while relying on the affidavit of the Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige wants Zaake’s case dismissed with costs on grounds that it doesn't raise any questions for Constitutional interpretation and that it’s misconceived and without any merit.

 

