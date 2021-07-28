Agago Acting DPC, CIO Accused of Selling Impounded Motorcycles

In short
According to Mohamed, the DPC and his juniors forge logbooks to show that the motorcycle was stolen from the Indian’s hardware, which they use to impound their bikes. He says that the Indians later sell the bike and share the dividends with the officers.
Agago Acting DPC, CIO Accused of Selling Impounded Motorcycles28 Jul 2021, 12:16 Comments 83 Views Northern Crime Security Updates
Fredrick, CIO(holding the gun) and the Acting DPC, Sebirumbi Yunus being interrogated by the RDC of Agago Photo by; Lakomekech Albert Jr
In short
Tagged with: Acting DPC Agago, Sebirumbi Yunus Patongo Central Police Station Patongo Police Intelligence Officer, Fredrick RDC Agago, Andrew Onyug SSP Nachuha Damali, Regional Police Commander (RPC), Aswa River Region
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.