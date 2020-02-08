Agago Beefs Up Security At Borders To Curb Karamojong Pastoralist, Rustlers

In short
Linos Ngompek, the Agago Resident District Commissioner told Uganda radio network on Saturday that their security personnel are alert on the ground to avert any possible incursion.
Agago Beefs Up Security At Borders To Curb Karamojong Pastoralist, Rustlers8 Feb 2020, 17:55 Comments 178 Views Agriculture Security Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech Linos Ngompek, the Agago resident district commissioner Uganda People's Defence Forces [UPDF] anti-stock theft unit karimojong herdsmen local defence units
Mentioned: he uganda people defense force (updf)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.