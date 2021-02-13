Julius Ocungi
17:53

Agago Councilor Accused of Raping Female Patient After Sedating Drink

13 Feb 2021, 17:51 Comments 293 Views Agago District, Uganda Northern Human rights Crime Updates

In short
Joel Ogal 54, the LCV Councilor for Lapono sub-county was arrested on Friday from Kalongo Town Council. He is accused of raping a female resident of Akado West Parish in Kalongo Town Council who had gone to seek medical attention from his clinic on Thursday.

 

Tagged with: Joel Ogal 54, the LCV Councilor for Lapono sub-county
Mentioned: Patongo Central Police Station

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.