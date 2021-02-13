Agago Councilor Accused of Raping Female Patient After Sedating Drink

In short
Joel Ogal 54, the LCV Councilor for Lapono sub-county was arrested on Friday from Kalongo Town Council. He is accused of raping a female resident of Akado West Parish in Kalongo Town Council who had gone to seek medical attention from his clinic on Thursday.
Agago Councilor Accused of Raping Female Patient After Sedating Drink13 Feb 2021, 17:51 Comments 293 Views Agago District, Uganda Northern Human rights Crime Updates
Mentioned: Patongo Central Police Station
