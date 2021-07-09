Agago Cultural Chief Remanded for Destroying Endangered Shea Tree Species

In short
The suspects identified as Rwot Jimmy Olula and his accomplices who include, his Prime Minister Nekanori Oboke, Bosco Ayella Adeng all residents of in Layada village, Ogole parish and Geoffrey Besweri a resident of Bugiri district were all remanded before the Patongo Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Agago Cultural Chief Remanded for Destroying Endangered Shea Tree Species9 Jul 2021, 05:45 Comments 95 Views Agago, Uganda Environment Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.