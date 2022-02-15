In short
It is alleged that Okwir has been frustrating the fight against environmental degradation by conniving with the illegal tree fellers and charcoal producers by allegedly soliciting bribes from individuals involved in the illegal logging activities.
Agago Cultural Chiefdom Summons LCIII Chairperson Over Environmental Degradation
The letter summonning the LCII Chaieprson over allegations of frustrating the fight against environmental degradation Coursey Photo
