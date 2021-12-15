Agago Head Teachers Protest Mandatory UGX 100,000 Training Fee

In short
The three-day training that was supposed to commence on Wednesday was organized by the district education to orient headteachers of all government-aided primary and secondary schools ahead of the school reopening slated for January next year.
Agago Head Teachers Protest Mandatory UGX 100,000 Training Fee15 Dec 2021, 12:56 Comments 211 Views Agago, Uganda Education Local government Northern Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.