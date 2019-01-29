Dominic Ochola
Agago Man Arrested for Stabbing Wife to Death

29 Jan 2019 Agago, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa Region Police Spokesperson says police visited the crime scene, recovered a knife used in the murder and arrested the suspect who has been charged for murder charges under police vide CRB 69/2019.

 

