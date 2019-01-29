Agago Man Arrested for Stabbing Wife to Death

In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa Region Police Spokesperson says police visited the crime scene, recovered a knife used in the murder and arrested the suspect who has been charged for murder charges under police vide CRB 69/2019.
Agago Man Arrested for Stabbing Wife to Death29 Jan 2019, 12:27 Comments 76 Views Agago, Uganda Crime Report
The Aswa Region Police Spokesperson ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema
