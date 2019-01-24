In short
Latigo reportedly escaped uninjured. URN couldnt independently verify the reports as neither the MP nor his aide could be reached by the time of filing this story.
Prof. Latigo Survives 4th Road Accident Top story24 Jan 2019, 06:58 Comments 110 Views Health Politics Profiles Report
Agago North County Member of Parliament Prof. Morris Ogenga Latigo's vehicle registration number UBC 035A that overturned on Wednesday 23 January 2019 Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.