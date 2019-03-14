Agago Police Investigate Suspected Child Sacrifice

In short
Stephen Ocan Apila, the Parabongo LC 3 Chairperson disclosed that the minor’s left limb and arm, eyes and private parts were missing when the body was found. In January, residents also found the body of a young girl slit-open in neighboring Lukole sub-county still in Agago district.
Agago Police Investigate Suspected Child Sacrifice14 Mar 2019, 07:24 Comments 167 Views Agago District, Uganda Human rights Crime Misc Report
Children are often victims of sacrifice for various reasons, the most common being they are relatively easy to abduct than adults because they are easily lured in or unable to fight back.
