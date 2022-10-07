Agago Residents Donate 140 Acres of Land for Education Project

District leaders welcome the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo (middle) and the donor from the Patongo Airfield. Photo by Frank Openytho

In short

Patongo Town Council Chairperson Joseph Komakech says that the residents of Akomo Central Parish donated 72 acres for the construction of a nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools. Similarly, the residents of Oporot Parish gave 68 acres of land, which will be used to establish a polytechnic institute.