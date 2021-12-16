Agago Youth Fail to Repay UGX 700 Million Youth Funds

In short
Charles Kumakec, the Chairperson of Oyarontonge Superstars Computer Application Youth Group in Agago Town Council, attributed the poor repayment of the YLP funds to limited training of the beneficiaries on enterprise selection and financial management skills.
Agago Youth Fail to Repay UGX 700 Million Youth Funds16 Dec 2021, 16:38 Comments 136 Views Agago, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Interview
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.