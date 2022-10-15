John Omoding
Aging Science Teachers Desperate to Cut Age and Continue Earning UGX4M

15 Oct 2022, 10:41 Comments 113 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Education Editorial
The aging science teachers whose salaries were recently enhanced from one to four million shillings are desperately working around the clock to lower their ages to avoid mandatory retirement.

 

