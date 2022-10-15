Aging Science Teachers Desperate to Cut Age and Continue Earning UGX4M

In short
The aging science teachers whose salaries were recently enhanced from one to four million shillings are desperately working around the clock to lower their ages to avoid mandatory retirement.
Soroti, Uganda
